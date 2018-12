Counting of votes for assembly election results is underway in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

In the multi-phase polling, Chhattisgarh voted on November 12 (18 seats) and November 20 (72 seats); Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) on November 28; and Rajasthan (199 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) on December 7. Here are the key highlights: