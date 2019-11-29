After becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the media in the press conference at Mantralaya announced a stay on construction of metro car shed project at the Aarey Colony, where the protest was held by people against cutting of trees for the metro work. The announcement on Aarey has given by Uddhav after a day when he elected as the CM of Maharashtra.

Uddhav along with other six party MLAs of their alliance partner NCP and Congress were sworn in at a historic Shivaji Park. Uddhav said in his first press interactions after becoming CM, “I am not against development, but this mass murder will not be tolerated. Metro work will not stop but till my next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut. I have stayed the metro car shed project at Aarey and have asked for a review.”

Earlier it was reported by the activist that for the Metro project, it requires the felling of over 2000 trees in the Aarey forest, and that can take a serious toll on the pollution situation in the city.

The Aarey forest is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and has almost five lakh trees. Reportedly, 2100 trees were cut down by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to build a metro car shed before the Supreme Court ordered a stay on felling of any more trees.