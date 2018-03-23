MakeMyTrip introduces ‘Pay Later’ for select customers

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has rolled out ‘Pay Later’ feature for travel payments which currently will be available to select users.

The company is also in talks with various fintech companies as it plans to scale up the feature across business lines and to all of its platforms including Goibibo and redBus, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. “Consumer lending is a key unsolved need in India.

As India’s leading online travel company, we have the capability to identify target segments by deploying advanced machine learning–built on our internal data such as purchase behaviour and related insights,” MakeMyTrip Co-founder and CEO India Rajesh Magow said.

With ‘Pay Later’, the company aims to fulfil the need for access to credit along with reinforcing trust and convenience in online travel booking experience for its most valued customers, he added.

“With this feature, MakeMyTrip is aiming to address the need-gap for micro credit while raising the seamless experience of online travel booking …,” the statement said.

MakeMyTrip currently provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India.

It also provides its customers access to over 45,000 hotels, 13,500 alternative accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 hotels and properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.