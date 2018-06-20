A court in Ambah town here has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a 62-year- old woman in 2016.

Additional sessions judge Dr Dharmendra Tada yesterday pronounced the punishment to the accused, Chandrapal, 35, and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The accused had raped the woman on August 15, 2016 at her house in Khajuri road area of the town, additional public prosecutor Ramniwas Singh Tomar said today.

He had also beaten up the woman and threatened to kill her when she resisted his move, Tomar said.

Later, the accused was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape).

After the trial in the matter, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment yesterday, the prosecutor added.