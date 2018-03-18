Measures need to be taken to avoid postal stamp subsidy

Department of posts should come up with an idea of sponsored postal-stamps on sponsors paying some sponsorship-fees per printed stamp apart from mandating purchasing some stipulated percentage of total print-order to be sold on face-value of stamps. When department can accept commercial advertisements on postal-stationery, there is no reason that revenue may also be raised by introducing concept of sponsored postal-stamps. Design of sponsored stamps can be approved by a department committee to avoid controversial designs of such stamps.

It will further raise revenue because sponsoring companies will be shifting to postal-service from private courier-service in order to use their sponsored postal-stamps on mailed articles.

Only sponsored Meghdoot postcards may be sold by postal-department abolishing ordinary post-cards. If sponsors may not be available for because of unpopularity of post-cards, then government departments and companies can utilise their funds for advertisements in sponsoring Meghdoot post-cards which should be priced at rupee one making minimum postal-tariff for subsidised postal-tariff at rupee one. However, Inland-Letter-Cards may no more be printed. All such steps will help overcome large subsidy suffered by postal-department on post-cards and registered newspapers.

Madhu Agrawal

