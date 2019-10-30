Independent MLA from Chandrapur Assembly constituency, Kishor Jorgewar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Till now at least five including Jorgewar, Jan Surajya Shakti chief Vinay Kore, Mahesh Baldi, Vinod Agrawal and rebel BJP MLA Geeta Jain have announced their support to BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded polls.

However, Fadnavis had earlier claimed that BJP has the support of 10 independent MLAs and stated that BJP expects support from five more independent MLAs.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. The alliance is yet to sort out their differences over the government formation in the state.

After the polls, Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also got the support of at least five independent MLAs including Prahar Janshakti Party chief Bacchu Kadu, his party MLA Rajkumar Patel, Ashish Jaiswal, Narendra Bhondekar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-backed independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh.