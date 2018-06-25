Two people were killed and five others injured in an explosion in a scrap shop in Muzaffarnagar’s Sarvat Road area today, police said.

The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap material in the shop under the Civil Lines police station, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

Police personnel and a fire brigade rushed to the spot and began rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

The deceased, who were handling the scrap material, were identified as Tazim (50) and Shazad (55), Bhadoria said.

The injured were identified as Yusuf, Nawajish, Naushad, Shoaib and Kaiser Begum. They were passing by the shop at the time of the incident, he said.

An investigation is underway to identify the material that caused the explosion.