Nagpur Horror: Brothers Murder Friend Over ₹300 T-Shirt Dispute 2

In a shocking case of senseless violence, two brothers in Nagpur, Maharashtra, brutally murdered their friend over a dispute involving a ₹300 T-shirt. The 29-year-old victim, identified as Shubham, was killed after refusing to pay for the garment.

According to reports, Akshay, one of the accused, had purchased a T-shirt online and asked Shubham to reimburse him. When Shubham declined, despite Akshay offering him the T-shirt as it didn’t fit him, an argument erupted. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Akshay’s brother joining the altercation.

In a fit of rage, Akshay’s brother allegedly slit Shubham’s throat, killing him on the spot. Both accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident, police confirmed. Investigators also revealed that the brothers have a criminal history, raising concerns over repeat offenders committing brutal crimes.

Authorities have arrested both brothers, and Shubham’s body has been sent for postmortem. A thorough investigation into the incident is underway.