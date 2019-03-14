BJP veteran and Nainital MP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday said that he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections this time.

The former chief minister said that he has informed the state party leadership of his decision and will convey it to the central leadership too, if asked.

“I have decided not to contest as younger people should get an opportunity,” Koshiyari told media.

Asked if his opting out would dim the party’s prospects of retaining the seat, the BJP leader said that he did not think so.

“There is a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom people in the country want to be at the helm again. Any consensus candidate of the BJP fielded from the seat will win,” Koshiyari said.

If the veteran sticks to his decision, the BJP will have to look for a fitting substitute which might turn out to be an uphill task.

Nominations for the single phase polls in the state slated for April 11 will begin on March 18, which is also the party’s deadline for announcement of candidates for seats going to polls in the first phase.