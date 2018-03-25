No possibility of ‘judicial coup’ in Pak: PM Abbasi

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said, there is no possibility of a “judicial coup” and that the democratic setup in the country would stay intact.

He stated this while inaugurating an industrial plant in Lahore.

“There is no possibility of any judicial coup or martial law,” Radio Pakistan quoted him saying.

He said the next polls will be held in July in which people will elect their new government and the course of development will continue.

The prime minister said the present government has carried out “historic” work in different spheres, including infrastructure development and energy.

He said the PML-N government added 10,000 megawatts of electricity to the system and started projects, which will meet future energy requirements of the country.

Abbasi said the economy is expected to grow by 5.6 per cent this year.

He said the government is striving to provide an enabling environment for industries.

He claimed while power and gas shortages have been overcome, the government will now work towards reducing the cost of doing business.

Separately, addressing a public gathering at Nankana Sahib near here, Abbasi said difficulties including politics of sit-ins did not deter the government from addressing the problems of the country.