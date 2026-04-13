Parliament Set to Make 'New History' with Women’s Reservation Act: PM Modi 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Parliament is poised to create “new history” with the amendment of the Women’s Reservation Act this week, paving the way for its implementation by 2029.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ ahead of a special three-day Parliament session, Modi highlighted that the legislation, introduced in 2023, had received unanimous support across party lines.

He noted that there was a collective demand, particularly from the Opposition, to ensure the law’s implementation within the stipulated timeline.

“Our Parliament is close to creating a new history—one that will realise the visions of the past and fulfil the resolutions of the future,” Modi said, emphasising that the move would strengthen the foundation of an egalitarian society.

The Prime Minister underscored that the amendment would help embed social justice into governance, making it an integral part of decision-making and work culture in India.

The proposed changes to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam are expected to be taken up during the special session, with the government aiming to operationalise the long-pending provision of reservation for women in legislative bodies.