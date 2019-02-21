Preparations are in full swing for the two-day national convention of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha beginning here from February 23.

It will be inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, while Union Home minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the valedictory function on February 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the farmers’ rally on Sunday.

Covering 11 Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur division, the conclave will be addressed by Shah in presence of Home minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, BJP City president Rahul Srivastav said.

Modi will also inaugurate seven finished projects, including OPD of Ayush wing of under construction AIIMS.

On July 22, 2016, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of two key projects, AIIMS and a fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur.

Though AIIMS is under construction, the OPD of Ayush wing is set to be operational after its inauguration by PM Modi.

For this, recruitments of 11 doctors and staff have already been done in December and authorities of Jodhpur AIIMS, on temporary basis, have been assigned the task to operate it.

Among other projects which will be inaugurated by the PM include super specialty hospital building at BRD medical college with Rs 69.87 crores, 50 bed hostel at BRD with Rs 10.77 crores, 100 bed girls hostel with 11.85 crores, prisoner barracks with capacity of 200 inmates costing Rs 7.68 crores, Pipriach Sugar mill with 386.73 crores and Munderwa Sugar mill with 410 crores.

As per information, PM will lay foundation stone of eight projects including Rs 4816 crore Gorakhpur-Azamgarh link expressway, Rs 3100 crores Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG Gas line, Mohaddipur-Jungle Kaudia fourlane.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, president of the Kisan Morcha Virendra Singh Mast said that more than 8,000 persons are likely to attend the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are also expected to participate, he said.