Psychologist and Film producer Dr Swapna Patker arrested by Mumbai Police in a fake degree case

Dr Swapna Patker

Psychologist and Film producer Dr Swapna Patker is arrested by Mumbai Police in a fake degree case on Tuesday.

Patker was taken to Bandra police station by API Kapse and PI Padmakar Devre and was remanded for 24 hours.

The case is regarding a fake degree from Kanpur University from where she claimed her doctorate, the university however has refuted her claims. The case was filled by Gurdeep Kaur stating that the doctorate is not lawfully opted from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Kanpur University.

Dr Swapna Patekar, while heading towards the police station said, “My degree is genuine and I don’t know why police barged in my house and took me to the police station.”

Her lawyer Abha Singh tweeted, “Rushing to Bandra West Police Station. Swapna Patkar who had filed a stalking case in Bombay High Court bears the brunt.3 Cops including PI Padmakar Devre have come to her house and taken her with them to the police station without any written summons. Copy of FIR not been given (sic)”

Adv Abha Singh said, “Swapna Patker is simply being harassed and humiliated because she filled a case in Bombay High Court against by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Mumbai Police is working under pressure to arrest her in false calms made by an unknown NGO worker.”

“Swapna was arrested around 2.30 PM in the afternoon, if the police wanted, they could have produced her before the court, but they brought her to the police station and now she will be kept in the custody for 24 hours and will be produced before a court tomorrow,” said Singh.

When asked MP Sanjay Raut about this entire episode he said, “I am not aware of any such news. I don’t know what her lawyers’ motive is in alleging me in this case. Law is equal for everyone and if at all she is summoned by cops in a fake degree case, she shall prove her virtue.”

Dr Swapna Patker will be produced before a court in Mumbai tomorrow.