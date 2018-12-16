

The Congress on Sunday demanded that the Supreme Court must immediately recall its judgment on Rafale deal case, claiming that the BJP-led Central government has ‘misled’ the apex court.

Speaking to media, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “Government misled the Supreme Court to get a manipulated judgment and when this glaring error came to notice, they told that the Supreme Court couldn’t understand English language. Therefore we demand that the SC should immediately recall this judgment, which is void.”

A day after the Supreme Court delivered verdict in the Rafale deal case, the central government on Saturday filed an application before it, seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been looked into by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet.

The Centre has sought urgent correction in the wording of a particular paragraph in the order “in the interests of justice and in the facts and circumstances of the case”, while noting that “the observations in the judgement have resulted in a controversy.”

The apex court on December 14 dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal stating that it was “satisfied” with the Central government’s decision-making process.