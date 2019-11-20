Over the formation of government in Maharashtra Shiv Sena senior leader Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government will be formed in Maharashtra by the first week of December and its Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. He further continued that uncertainty over government formation will be over by noon on Thursday.

Raut said, “The government will be formed in Maharashtra by the first week of December and its Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.”

“All the obstructions which were there in the last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by noon tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon,” he added.

Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar met PM Modi on Wednesday in Parliament over the issue of Maharashtra farmers.

As per report, the meeting of NCP and Congress leaders is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening in the national capital. NCP leaders including party chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar, and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan amongst others will be present at the meeting.