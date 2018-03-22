SC closes proceedings against Lalu’s son in journalist murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against Tej Pratap, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, in connection with the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan’s murder case.

The decision came after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave a clean chit to Pratap, former state cabinet minister, who had figured in the case as one of the accused.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in May last year. He was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar.

Ranjan’s widow Asha Ranjan had sought direction for the registration of FIR against RJD leader Shahabuddin and Pratap for “conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders” in the murder case.

The CBI, last year, took custody of Mohammad Shahabuddin, whose name had cropped up as an accused in the investigation.