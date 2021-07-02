Self-Entrapment of Swapna Patker

Image: drswapna.com

I heard the name Swapna Patker for the first time in an event where she was presented as a producer for her biopic film Balkadu. She was further referred to as a known Psychologist and was involved with good hospitals in that capacity. For me, beyond the movie promotion and sighting at an event, there was no other introduction. She was just another nondescript individual in this huge city populace. A few months back her name surfaced on the various social media pages following her comments, allegations and tweets. On reading her tweets, I lost respect for her due to the bogus allegations and personal family matters she brought to the public domain. As a personal opinion, I truly felt that she was just washing dirty linen in public and strategically using the media to further her innuendos and play political games. The way her private and family life got exposed, it was a sad state of affairs and at one point I truly felt that with her public outbursts, she had messed up her own life and layered them further with more complications. As I was aware of her PhD in Clinical Psychology, I surely questioned the wisdom of her obvious actions. It gave me every reason to question, as to what is the point of all this knowledge as it eventually boils down to personal defamation, family rifts and public fiasco.

Now the latest news has come regarding her fake degree case. She has been practicing for more than eleven years as a professional Clinical psychologist. Psychology in itself is a very intense and deep subject of study and psychology students put in years of time and effort to delve into the recesses of the human mind, emotions and treatments. It takes a great deal of committed time, years of research and analysis to earn a PhD in this subject.

Through various means, using her false PhD in Clinical Psychology, Swapna launched her own counselling centre and made huge earnings from corporate training and private counselling. But today what one needs to question is the well-being of all her patients and the status of their mental health and treatments. As a qualified doctor when you are counselling and nurturing hundreds of people who come to you for psychological concerns, without valid background and study when you are guiding them, in reality, you are just another con-artist or quack at play. This farce is directly compromising the mental status of so many human lives. Inaccurate counselling must be taking a big toll on their disorders and personal lives, not to mention the further impact on their family members. Today, not only are her patients poorly counselled but after the false qualifications are exposed, their trust and belief in seeking guidance and healing mental support are compromised forever.

Emotional damage is an unpardonable and irreparable offence. Observing the compromised dealing of such an intense layer of human existence, and sadly looking at the scheme of things, everyone under her care has been compromised. Unfortunately, there is no documentation or accountability to this matter. Swapna may have got away with her decade long con and laughed on her way to the bank languishing in name and fame. But sadly, time has now caught up with her misdeeds. There is no escape as ironically due to her own mind games, she has brought upon herself this moment of self-entrapment with no scope to escape.

