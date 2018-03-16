Shami’s fate to be decided only after ACU’s report: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Friday said that the board would wait for its Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) report on Mohammed Shami’s issue before coming to any conclusion on the Indian pacer.

Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI’s ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Indian fast bowler Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, had given a seven-day deadline to BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to submit the report on the issue.

Talking to the reporters regarding the same, Khanna said that the BCCI is hoping to get the report on the charges levelled against Shami within this week.

“We will wait for the report of ACU on Mohammed Shami before deciding anything. We are expecting that the report will come within a week,” Khanna said after the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The CoA’s direction had come after cricketer’s wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler.

Though Jahan retracted the fixing allegation, the CoA has taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter.

Earlier, a case was registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan, who has claimed that Shami has been having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally.

In a series of claims made by her last week, Jahan, for once, had also alleged that Shami could be involved in match-fixing.

The cricketer has been charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including Section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Meanwhile, Shami has rejected all the allegations and said someone has been misleading his wife.

Shami and Jahan got hitched in 2014.