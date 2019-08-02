Congress veteran and now Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar completed his five decades in the electoral politics, a momentous career which has seen his rise from the grassroots to prominent state and national niches. He is one leader who is still a hope of rural Maharashtra and the state politics would be orphan without him.

A decision-maker, a power breaker and most importantly a strategy maker, everyone loves Pawar in the power corridors irrespective of political party differences.

He won his first election to the Legislative Assembly on February 22, 1967. He took oath as a member of the Legislative Assembly on March 13, 1967. At the age of 37, Sharad Pawar entered politics and became MLA for the first time. Thereafter in his political career extending to over 50 years, he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra a number of times. Similarly, by joining Congress, he became the Minister in the Central Government for many years. He even joined the Manmohan Singh government when the Congress returned to power in 2004. His significance in the power corridors continues to be similar till today despite his indulging in unprecedented corruption known to not only Congress but all political parties, politicians, party workers, and citizens.

In recent times, one does not hear about Sharad Pawar’s achievements particularly his concept of the agricultural revolution. This generation is under propaganda intelligence and they are not much exposed to the luminary politicians of the state; since 2014, the credible leaders were under attack by the power lord politicians and even in such adverse situations, Pawar could manage to tame down the attitude of the ego-brushing leaders. His opposition leaders and alliance could not ignore Pawar. Congress could never oust or remove Pawar as that was likely to lead to the fall of the government, both in Maharashtra and at the centre.

Although the Congress government tried putting pressure on Pawar by occasionally leaking information against him, Pawar was made to suffer humiliation and did not appear in public for a long time. However, even being out of the limelight, he was doing his work silently; during the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Pawar had made several visits to the drought-affected regions and reached out to the farmers which indeed proves his commitment to the farmers and real issues. He also showed the other opposition leaders not only in Maharashtra but also elsewhere that they don’t have to give up the fight and they should keep their morale high.

After backing Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, and Mayawati as the top contenders for the prime ministerial post in case any single party or an alliance fails to secure a majority, Pawar played a vital role in bringing all the leaders together.

Those days Pawar was in constant discussions with various non-BJP and non-Congress leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu. Despite Pawar refusing his contest for PM’s post, many NCP candidates have appealed voters that NCP should win maximum seats to facilitate Pawar’s claim on the post. However, his not contesting the polls has not gone well with his voters.

Even as the NCP and the Congress were fighting the Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra, Pawar announced unconditional support to the BJP in Maharashtra after the 2014 Assembly polls. The BJP had emerged as a single largest party and Shiv Sena had not made up its mind to support the BJP to form the government. Pawar had then announced support to the BJP even as the BJP leaders had not asked for it. Finally, Sena joined the government and NCP had to sit in the opposition in the State Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares cordial relations with Pawar and had praised him on several occasions.

During the election campaign, Pawar had insisted that he has no plans of retiring from politics and has a long way to go. After addressing about 80 rallies across the State, the 79 year-old veteran was on a tour to the drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.

Pawar was in the drought-affected Solapur immediately after casting his vote in Mumbai. He never had friends or foes in politics; he always spoke his mind and exactly did whatever was in the favour of the larger interest of people. He is beyond prejudice. The legendary politician walks without the battalion of security guards. He fears nothing and perhaps this is his greatest strength.

Many political leaders, including the PM, accused him of corruption but no one could really prove their claims. In 1993, the saga began with the Deputy Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation G. R. Khairnar making a series of accusations against Pawar for being involved in corruption and protecting criminals.

Though Khairnar could not produce any evidence in support of his claims, it inevitably affected Pawar’s popularity. Notable social worker Anna Hazare started a fast-unto-death to demand the expulsion of 12 officers of the Maharashtra state forest department who had been accused of corruption. The opposition parties accused Pawar’s government of trying to shield the corrupt officers. However, they could not damage Pawar for a long time.

Pawar in power had his huge share and Pawar in opposition had his huge presence. Until the Lok Sabha elections of 1996, Sharad Pawar served as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. In the 1996 General elections, Pawar won the Baramati seat in the Lok Sabha and left the state assembly. Politics of this nation had seen glorious chapters, a politician worth a PM and a leader worth loads of applauds is the need of Maharashtra in such adverse situations. While the political future of the state is unpredictable but let us wish him luck and strength to achieve all that he desires.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])