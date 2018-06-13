SMEV, the industry body representing electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, has urged the government to reassess the proposed subsidy structure under the FAME 2 scheme, on electric two-wheelers.

In a letter submitted to the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Anant Geete, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) pointed out anomalies with regard to the government giving three times subsidy to certain models of e-scooters, that are costlier to own and run vis-a-vis petrol two-wheelers.

Sohinder Gill, Director of SMEV, said, “We had earlier pointed out an anomaly in the proposed subsidy on electric two-wheelers. We are now pointing out a bigger anomaly in the proposed subsidy structure.”

He further said that the Centre is erroneously promoting electric two-wheelers that are not only much costlier to own and run than petrol two-wheelers, but also waste a lot of electricity and the precise lithium.

Gill said that the government seems to be keen to give three times the subsidy to these “rich boy toys”.