Special status to Andhra: YSRCP, Opposition hold ‘bandh’

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and other opposition parties on Thursday called a statewide ‘bandh’ in Andhra Pradesh demanding special category status for the state.

The protestors also staged national highways blockade in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also announced to support the blockade citing state interests as the reason.

The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting against the Centre over the non-issuance of special category status to the state.

The ruling TDP, too, reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16.