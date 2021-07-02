Swapna Patker fake degree case: Cops lookout for Saurabh Mestry & Sahil Gulshan Kumar Arora

Swapna Patker who has been arrested and jailed in a fake degree case has confessed to the police that she has allegedly purchased her degrees from Delhi based Saurabh Mestry alias Sulabh Narendra Sarogi and Sahil Gulshan Kumar Arora, who used to run their fake degree certificate’s syndicate from Mumbai’s Goregaon area.

Police reached the address as mentioned by Swapna Patker in her confession, but they already had fled from Mumbai, soon after the news of Patker got published. Swapna Patker, allegedly paid Rs 40,000 to Saurabh Mestry alias Sulabh Narendra Sarogi and his associate Sahil Gulshan Kumar Arora for a fake PhD. The case has been registered against them in Bandra court and police have successfully traced their Delhi address and a team of the police department has left from Mumbai for further investigations.

Her bank statements have been procured by the police, which reveals that nearly Rs 1,64,520 was deposited to her account as consultation fees which were collected from her patients. Transactions worth crores of rupees were done from her bank account for which she was questioned.

She also allegedly confessed that the resume submitted at Lilavati Hospital was false and misguided. Police have confiscated her computer and laptop for further investigations, but they were unable to access her email as she did not cooperate with them stating that she does not remember the password.

The fraud came to light when 51-year-old social worker Gurdeep Kaur Singh lodged a police complaint against her after he received a parcel in April with documents related to Patker’s fake degree from an anonymous person. According to the documents, the PhD certificate of Patker, purportedly issued by the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University in Kanpur, in 2009 was actually fake.

The university’s vice-chancellor confirmed that the PhD is not issued by their university and is ingenuine. An FIR was then registered against her at the Bandra police station on May 26, and she has now been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). Swapna Patker is presently under trial and sent to Byculla jail. Her bail was rejected by the court stating that her offence is serious in nature.