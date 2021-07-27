Swapna Patker released on conditional bail in fake degree case

Image: drswapna.com

Swapna Patker a film producer and businesswoman better known for the 2015 Marathi film Balkadu, a biopic of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray was on Tuesday released on conditional bail. Swapna Patker was arrested by the Mumbai Police for obtaining a fake PhD degree and using it to secure a job as a psychologist at a Bandra hospital.

Swapna Patker’s lawyer Abha Singh told Afternoon Voice, “Aggravated charge of 467 IPC was put on Swapna to arrest her by Bandra Police. A PhD Degree should not be treated as Valuable Security. This was done only to arrest Sapna Patker. A Non Cognisable offence of 465 IPC was maliciously made cognisable and non-bailable by Bandra Police as the victim had filed a criminal writ against powerful person and police.”

“This was only done to evade the legal requirements of giving a Section 41A of IPC notice before arrest and circumvent Supreme Court’s Arnesh Kumar guidelines,” Singh further added.

Senior police officer from Bandra Police station said, “This arrest had nothing to do with the writ petition, but the arrest was made for the fake degree case.”

The matter was heard on 27th July afternoon. The court granted bail under various conditions including that she should not continue her practice on those certificates in question. Court has observed that bail is being granted because of the COVID-19 situation and since she has a minor child and senior citizen mother at home and she is the only support system.