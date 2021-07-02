Swapna Patker’s offence is non-bailable says the court

He said that Patker the applicant was arrested on June 8 and after police custody remand she is languishing in jail. Advocate Pasbola had submitted that as per the allegation, no offence under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC is made out and there is no loss caused to the informant Gurdeep Kaur, nor the informant is cheated by the applicant in no way or the other. Police have already seized the so-called forged or fabricated documents in the matter and nothing is to be seized from the applicant.

Advocate Pasbola argued that the entire case of the prosecution rests on the documentary evidence, which is already in the custody of the Investigation Officer. He further stated that the applicant Swapna Patker is ready to abide by all the terms and conditions which may be imposed by the Court. Therefore, it is requested to release her on bail.

To which Additional Public Prosecutor for the State Mr Malankar argued that, there is a prima facie case against Swapna Patker to show her involvement in the commission of the alleged crime. It is submitted that the applicant did not obtain any degree or postgraduate education in psychology and she has not obtained any education qualification as mentioned in her profile on social media. So also, she did not attend the course work in any University which is mandatory for pursuing research work. Mr Malankar has asserted that the Deputy Registrar of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, from where the accused purportedly procured her PhD degree has informed the investigating officer that the degree of the applicant is not genuine.

Mr Malankar has submitted that the applicant obtained the post of Honorary Consultant with Lilavati Hospital on the basis of a forged degree and she has charged a fee from the patients. APP has also submitted that the applicant offered the certification courses and charged heavily for the same. She is running a private clinic on the basis of forged documents. APP has submitted that two co-accused who are absconding, have supported the applicant and if the applicant is released on bail, she may tamper with the prosecution evidence or witnesses. The investigation is going on therefore it will not be proper to release the applicant on bail. APP Malankar had requested the court to reject the application.

After the both side submissions now the court orders reads as “I have duly considered the above submissions of both the sides. So also, I have gone through the case diary carefully. It is seen that one Gurdeep Kaur lodged the report to the police station Khar alleging that the applicant obtained the forged degree of PhD in Psychology, she is representing herself through her Social Media handles that she is qualified Psychological Expert having earned various degrees and qualifications. It is alleged that she has deceived the public at large as her degrees are forged and fabricated documents. It is alleged that on the basis of forged documents she has obtained an appointment at Lilavati Hospital, also running the private hospital. On the basis of a report lodged by Gurdeep Kaur on 26/5/2021, the above-said crime came to be registered and the applicant was arrested on 8/6/2021.

Thereafter, she was produced before the learned Metropolitan Magistrate 12th Court Bandra Mumbai. It is seen that after police custody, she is in judicial custody. It appears that the investigation is going and co-accused persons are yet to be arrested. The submission of advocate Pasbola that the offences under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC are not attracted in the case, cannot be decided at this juncture. After completion of the investigation and filing the chargesheet, the court can very well decide what offences are made out, on the basis of the final report of investigation.

Therefore, Considering the facts and circumstances of the case it appears that there is ample material even at this stage. Prima facie, leading to an inference of there being reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant has committed a non-bailable offence. The prosecution has expressed the apprehension that if the applicant is released on bail, there is a possibility that she may tamper with the prosecution evidence or witnesses or she may destroy the evidence which is yet to be collected. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in my considered opinion it will not be proper to release the applicant on bail at this juncture when the matter is under investigation, otherwise, the wrong message will go to the society.”