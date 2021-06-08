The ambitious Swapna Patker is in ambush

Image: drswapna.com

Swapna Patker, an ambitious woman with a reputed background got caught in her own ambush. A psychologist by profession, she worked with many reputed corporate houses for wellness Training. She was also a part of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre as consulting psychiatrist. She has the jack of everything and mastered all trades.

In 2009, she got her PhD from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Kanpur University, and since then she was called Dr Swapna Patker. She founded Mindworks Training Systems, a wellness clinic and online counselling, psychological testing and training setup. She had proficiency in children, adult and teenage counselling. She placed her focus on emotion handling, addiction medicine and relationship counselling; and specializes in wellness training for children, parents and corporate.

But somewhere she failed in her personal life; she had a tug of war with her husband Sujit Patker. As we say, the bigger the person the greater the pretence, all was not well on her personal life front but it was never a topic of discussion. She had a lot of mental turbulence and life took her on rollercoaster rides. There is a saying that the heart knows no bounds. She found a friend within the family and when you love a person that knows no bounds and seems to have no limits.

Her desire to be with him knew no boundaries. Your wedding vows to talk about a lifetime together, a life of staunch loyalty, one of getting old together, through good and bad times. But as years pass by that burst of love turns into boredom, this is when you discover the glitches in ‘happily ever after’.

Her love was one who is also married. They both enter into it and presumed that they both can handle this relationship without disturbing their respective married lives. Life suddenly becomes unrest, when they are chased and asked to focus on their spouses and children. Deeply in love blinds a person from many sides. I am not saying loving someone is a crime, but yes ethically breach of trust is also the biggest sabotage that they both should have avoided. They both husband wife had their own baggages of wants and needs.

Thereafter many unpleasant things started happening, which sometimes restored to violence. Her adamant approach was to continue marriage but also live in an open relationship. This obviously was not convenient for her husband. I don’t want to say that she was a hundred per cent wrong, but she was not a hundred per cent right either. In this foul play, all have their share of allegations, rights and wrongs. Perhaps the only victim is her son, oops their son.

These days, we hear a lot of accusations and attacks on Sanjay Raut. Swapna said Sanjay Raut harassed her repeatedly. There were a series of tweets and social media posts. Some made big news of it and some actually ignored the entire saga. Why would people take interest in family dramas if this would have been only Sujit and Swapna? The only attraction of the entire series was Mr Sanjay Raut, an Indian politician from the Shiv Sena party. He is a member of the Parliament of India, representing Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha.

She got introduced to Mr Sanjay Raut when she was given an opportunity to write for Saamana. Raut not only mentored her but also poured his heart out to her, in a way he literally accepted her as a daughter. Gradually Swapna became part of his family, Raut’s two daughters and Swapna jelled so well with each other, that they became family. Raut’s wife is a very simple woman, she is a school teacher and very modest by nature.

She gave every authority to Swapna assuming her as the eldest daughter of the family; her son was blue-eyed by all. Until 2016, everything was so well and happy, all of sudden they became foe. Rebelled Swapna was not so easy to handle, she was beyond convincing capacities and for that, she had her own reasons. Well! I am not here to discuss everything in detail but to cut short, Raut saw his son-in-law, Swapna’s hubby in distress due to all unpleasant happenings. He stood by him as a family elder. (Once Sanjay Raut was also against Sujit, and he never gave him importance). All equations suddenly changed, perhaps this is the reason Raut came under attack’ in most of her tweets.

Meanwhile, Sujit filed for divorce. Raut parted his ways, his family was very upset because there was a constant personal attack and his reputation was at stake. Swapna made several complaints against Raut, some cases are pending in court. The opposition tried taking advantage but there was no substantial weight in the entire episode.

For some time, everything was calm and today morning Swapna got arrested by Mumbai Police in a fake degree case. The case is regarding a fake degree from Kanpur University from where she claimed her doctorate, the university however has refuted her claims. The case was filed by a lady called Gurdeep Kaur stating that the doctorate is not lawfully opted from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Kanpur University. While heading towards the police station she said her degree is genuine. But the Bandra police, who should be supposed to produce her in court after arrest, detained her till tomorrow. The motive was to create panic?

Now the question is that the entire castle that was built on a so-called PhD, is going to collapse? Was she practicing on wrong degree? If yes why no one checked the authenticity of it? Are they not equally guilty? Or is it the fight between power Vs pity tweets? Who will stand by Swapna? Where and when this will stop?

Well! If Law is really equal for all, then why are many spared and some are caught? Why has this fake degree thing surfaced now? Even if this is surfaced, can blatantly blame Sanjay Raut? Even if we chose to blame him, the fact is not going to change, that the degree was not genuine.

