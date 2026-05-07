Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor Again Amid Intensifying Government Formation Buzz 2

Vijay on Thursday visited Lok Bhavan for the second time within 24 hours to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid ongoing discussions over government formation in the state.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief met the governor in connection with his request to be invited to form the government with the support of the Congress party.

However, there was no immediate official confirmation on whether Vijay met the governor or if TVK had been formally invited to stake claim to power.

During his second visit to the Governor’s House in less than a day, Vijay remained inside the premises for around 40 minutes before leaving.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Although the Congress party, which secured five seats, has extended support to TVK, the actor-turned-politician’s party still falls short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

On Wednesday, Vijay had submitted the Congress party’s letter of support to the governor and formally staked claim to form the government. However, Governor Arlekar is yet to take a final decision on the matter, official sources said.

Responding to questions from reporters about the swearing-in ceremony and government formation, TVK leader V S Babu said, “Let us see, this will happen soon and let us see what comes next.”

When asked about alleged pressure from the Centre regarding the formation of the government, Babu declined to comment, saying he would not speak on matters he was unaware of.