We are confident that justice will be done in Swapna Patker case: Adv Aditya Pratap

Marathi Film producer Swapna Patker who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly obtaining a fake PhD degree and using it to secure a job as a psychologist at Mumbai’s reputed hospital was remanded to police custody till June 14.

Swapna Patker’s lawyer Aditya Pratap told Afternoon Voice, “The applicant was produced before the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Bandra on Wednesday. The Magistrate has remanded her to police custody till June 14. As an advocate for the applicant, I will be making full efforts to ensure that our client gets justice and is released on bail.”

Lawyer Aditya Pratap further stated, “We will be availing all the necessary legal remedies and approaching all the judicial forums in this regard. We are confident that the rule of the law will prevail and that those who have abused the process of law will face the legal consequences.”

Gurdeep Kaur Singh, an Andheri resident who runs an NGO had lodged a police complaint against Swapna in Bandra police station after she received a parcel in April with documents related to Patker’s fake degree from an anonymous person.

According to the documents, the PhD certificate of Patker, allegedly issued by the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University in Kanpur, in 2009 was not genuine. It also mentioned that she got herself a job as an honorary consultant at a renowned hospital in Bandra and treated people suffering from mental health issues.

An FIR was then registered against her at the Bandra police station on May 26, and she has now been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).