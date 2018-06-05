Pop sensation Shakira kicked off her much-anticipated El Dorado World Tour on Sunday with a bang.

The 41-year-old, who performed at the Barclay Card Arena in Hamburg, Germany, took to social media to share a backstage video right after the show.

In the clip, Shakira can be seen jumping and beaming with joy.

She captioned the video as, “Check this out, filmed backstage right after last night’s #ShakiraHamburg show. What a moment!”

The ‘Chantaje’ singer will be touring the world through September. She will travel around Europe next month, and will continue the tour in North America in August.