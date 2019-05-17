BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said that outsiders are being used to threaten voters for ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in Varanasi. Mayawati also expressed her displeasure for Election Commission’s failure to focus on Varanasi.

Criticising the Election Commission she asked why the poll body is not keeping a watch over Varanasi like West Bengal. She posted a tweet mentioning, “In a bid to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi outsiders are being used to lure and threaten voters. In this case how can free and impartial polls be held.”