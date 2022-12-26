Image: PTI

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that a resolution on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute will be brought in the Assembly on Tuesday. “I want to assure that we will fight for even an inch of our land in court,” he said.

Fadnavis’ statement came after Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said, “We had decided to bring a resolution on border dispute today, but it has been delayed. At a time when Karnataka CM is making provocative statements, our government is silently listening to him.”