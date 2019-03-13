BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said that he will vigorously campaign for the party even if he is denied a ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to the media here, he said, “I am certain I will get the ticket. However, if the party takes a different decision, I will still campaign for the party vigorously.”

His remarks came a day after a letter written by the BJP leader to Uttar Pradesh party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on March 7 surfaced in the media.

The Lok Sabha member wrote in the letter that the consequences “may not be positive” if BJP denies him a ticket to contest from the Unnao seat in the polls.

“If the party takes a different decision (related to my candidature) for Unnao constituency then this may hurt sentiments of crores of workers from the state and across the country. Its consequences may not be positive,” he had said.

He had also said that BJP should allow him to contest the general elections as he is the only Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidate in the party. “Therefore, I request you to approve my candidature from Unnao constituency once again for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

About his letter, Maharaj said on Wednesday that he has not given any warning to the party, and added that he “was, am, and will remain a zealous party member”.

He said that the letter was a “mere suggestion” to the party and that it should seek inputs for all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.

Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi, popularly known as Sakshi Maharaj, had won the 2014 general elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.