Chris Morris to return from injury lay-off in Ram Slam T20 Challenge

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is all set to make a return from a long injury lay-off in Titan’s this week clash against Lions in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge in Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old, who is one of the country’s highest paid players because of his lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deal with the Delhi Daredevils, has been out of action since injuring his back during South Africa’s four-match Test series against England in July.

However, Morris will now make a comeback when Titans will take on Lions on Wednesday.

Despite the absence of Morris in the squad, the Titans have been performing exceedingly well in the domestic Twenty20 competition and they are also favourites to win the tournament, Sport24 reported.

Meanwhile, Morris will have a pressure of finding his way back to match fitness, knowing the South Africa are also set to head into a bumper international season.

The Proteas are slated to play a four-day Boxing Day Test match against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth before they host India in a three-match Test series, six-match ODI series and three T20Is.