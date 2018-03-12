31 C
Mumbai
Monday, March 12, 2018

Long march highlights country’s agrarian crisis: Kishor Tiwari

Afternoon Voice -
0
The overwhelming response to the farmers long march has once again brought to the fore the agrarian crisis currently on in the country, Kishor...

Rane, Ketkar file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

Fadnavis-farmers meeting a “match fixing”: Congress leader

Urban maoists misguiding protesting farmers: Poonam Mahajan

INX Media case: Court sends Karti to judicial custody till March...

Afternoon Voice -
0
A Delhi court sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media corruption case, while dismissing his plea for early hearing of his bail application. Special judge Sunil Rana pronounced the...

Temporary ban on trekking post Kurangani forest fire

Ravi Shankar Prasad, five others file papers for RS polls from...

Oppn UDF walkout in Kerala assembly over cashew workers problems

Imran Khan to follow Jinnah and Iqbal vision for Pakistan

Afternoon Voice -
0
Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has promised to make Pakistan as per the vision of former Pakistan leaders Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad...

Nepal plane crash: death toll rises to 40

Next 2 months critical to peace in Korean Peninsula: Moon

Khaleda Zia granted 4-month bail in 2008 corruption case

China welcomes India’s positive response to FM’s remarks on bilateral ties

Amrinder Singh extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Afternoon Voice -
0
Amrinder Singh was retained by Mumbai City FC for the next three years until May 2021. The 24-year-old joined Mumbai City FC for the 2016...
ICC,USACA,India

ICC refuses to recognise USACA events involving India

Afternoon Voice -
0
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today refused to give recognition to two bilateral series being planned by the expelled United States of America Cricket...
Australia,women's cricket,India

Australia thrashed Indian Eves by 8 wickets

Afternoon Voice -
0
Opener Nicole Bolton scored a hundred as the Australian women's cricket team defeated India by eight wickets in the first match of the three-game...

MCaffeine raises $0.5mn towards R&D, product portfolio expansion

Afternoon Voice -
0
MCaffeine, a caffeinated personal care brand has raised a sum of USD 0.5 million in pre-series A funding, and plans to utilise the same...

Amazon Prime looking to expand Indian regional content

Afternoon Voice -
0
Amazon.com Inc's video service will look to add more regional content in India, two company executives said, as it competes with a host of...
IRB,solapur,maharshtra,Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd.,SYTPL

Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. commissions Solapur-Yedeshi highway project

Afternoon Voice -
0
Solapur-Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (SYTPL), the Special Purpose Vehicle of India's leading and largest highway infrastructure developer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has commissioned its four-laning...

