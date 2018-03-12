Long march highlights country’s agrarian crisis: Kishor Tiwari
The overwhelming response to the farmers long march has once again brought to the fore the agrarian crisis currently on in the country, Kishor...
INX Media case: Court sends Karti to judicial custody till March...
A Delhi court sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media corruption case, while dismissing his plea for early hearing of his bail application. Special judge Sunil Rana pronounced the...
Imran Khan to follow Jinnah and Iqbal vision for Pakistan
Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has promised to make Pakistan as per the vision of former Pakistan leaders Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad...
Amrinder Singh extends contract with Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh was retained by Mumbai City FC for the next three years until May 2021. The 24-year-old joined Mumbai City FC for the 2016...
ICC refuses to recognise USACA events involving India
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today refused to give recognition to two bilateral series being planned by the expelled United States of America Cricket...
Australia thrashed Indian Eves by 8 wickets
Opener Nicole Bolton scored a hundred as the Australian women's cricket team defeated India by eight wickets in the first match of the three-game...
MCaffeine raises $0.5mn towards R&D, product portfolio expansion
MCaffeine, a caffeinated personal care brand has raised a sum of USD 0.5 million in pre-series A funding, and plans to utilise the same...
Amazon Prime looking to expand Indian regional content
Amazon.com Inc's video service will look to add more regional content in India, two company executives said, as it competes with a host of...
Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. commissions Solapur-Yedeshi highway project
Solapur-Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (SYTPL), the Special Purpose Vehicle of India's leading and largest highway infrastructure developer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has commissioned its four-laning...
