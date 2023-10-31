Israel War (2023) and how India is preparing for the forth

The catastrophe which had erupted on October 7, 2023 by the attack of Hamas on Israel and confiscating hostages to bow down the Israel Government Authority, had literally started from the day 15th May 1948, when the British departed from Palestine, and the entire Jews and Arab started to fight it out. Though, in every battleground Israel had always proved its strength and sovereignty in front of every red eye, yet the Palestine people with the alliance of Arab World’s never skedaddled from their demand.

History had been written by the Blood of Battles in the name of Crusade (1095 AD), when the Orthodox Ecclesiastical Christian Group first came to Jerruhzalem with their Religious sentiments, to encroach and beat back the Muhammadan Muslims’ from this so-called pious land, Vatican City. As, the Muslims’ also do believe that the pious Mosque Al-Aqsa (al-muṣallā al-qiblī) also having a great significance in the Life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as the concept of Mehraj and the theory of helotize feudal serfdom (Quran Al Isra 17:1) manifested here.

The renowned Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO-1964) was an univocally accepted voice in United Nation who always enunciated for liberating and achieving self-determination of Palestine and Refugee Settlements. Several times, the foreign delegates and ministerial diplomats of different countries came together in Lebanon, Jordon, Qatar to meet with PLO Officials, to clutch some accelerated solution.

Though, in the era of 1940, the strategical podium attenuated when the Germany started to decimate the Jews people in the name of Nazi Chauvinisms. Rather, in WWII (1941-44), the Jews saw their worst time to prove their identity, and established the concept of fittest. At the end of the WWII, the British Colonials established the Israel (1948) explicitly to bring the Jews Identity.

Octobor 7, 2023 would be considered as a “Black Day” in Israel as a designated indigenous socio-political group named HAMAS, promotes the Islamic Resistance Movement. They attacked during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Shabbat, and a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War, which also began with a surprise attack. HAMAS confiscated some hostages with their demands and was started to blackmail the Israel Govenment.

The World leaders started to walk forth the issue to bring a stability into this catastrophe. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister, Russia called the HAMAS Authority and Palestine Liberation Group (PLO) into Moscow.

Since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, China has been calling for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians, opening a humanitarian aid corridor and averting a larger-scale humanitarian disaster.

With Philanthropic and Humanitarian Support, India also had come up to the front for the Palestine people. Govt. of India had forwarded supplies with the essential amenities as well as also initiated the Operation AJAY to bring the Indian Citizens back safely from this conflict zone. Without determining officially, HAMAS, as an International terror Group, India abstained from UN Vote for truce in this Isreal Palestine War.

On the other hand, Israel was creating political pressure on India to announce HAMAS as a International Terror Group but hitherto HAMAS hadn’t made any other “announced-cum-targeted” attack without Israel. Even, seeing the gap, the Turkey PM Erdogan also had proclaimed with a voice that “HAMAS is fighting for their Land and Right”.

Meanwhile, the HAMAS had released two American hostages with the arbitrament of Qatar Officials, rather on the other page Qatar had announced Death penalty for 8 Indian Ex-Naval Official who was working there. Diplomatically, now India had come onto the political fringe where the Government now must have to come out and make their stand clear enough. Though, the FM Mr. Jaishankar admonished that Govt. is looking closely with their sincere effort.