Dossa’s death: Argument on sentence adjourned till Friday

Expressing shock over the death of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Mustafa Dossa, a special TADA court adjourned till Friday the arguments for deciding the quantum of sentence.

When the court assembled after the recess at 3 pm, special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi told the court that Dossa was no more.

Expressing shock over the demise, Judge G A Sanap of the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court said, “It’s unfortunate and shocking.” Salvi told the court that he was not in a position to argue the case and sought adjournment till Friday.

“Yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, he had wished everybody, including me,” Salvi told the court.

Meanwhile, the court also allowed an application moved by Dossa’s brother Haroon seeking custody of his body to perform his last rites.

Dossa’s advocate Sultan Khan moved the application and the CBI gave its no-objection.

The CBI had argued yesterday that Dossa’s crime was “more severe” than that of hanged convict Yakub Memon and had sought capital punishment for him.