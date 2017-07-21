Jacqueline has another winner to her credit with ‘Disco Disco’!

Jacqueline Fernandez presents yet another winner with ‘Disco Disco’ after winning hearts with her previous chartbusters.

The actress has undoubtedly turned out to be the party favourite. She has been winning the hearts of the people with her party numbers like ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyyan’, ‘Jumme ki raat’, ‘Lat lag gayee’, ‘Sooraj dooba hai yaaro’, ‘Party on my mind’ among many others to her credits.

She is known to give celebratory songs that form the top picks for every occasion be it weddings, parties or clubs.

The 31-year-old is one of the most brilliant dancers in the industry. The actress has garnered love and appreciation for her dancing skills through all her chartbusters.

The gorgeous diva is known to give the audiences hook steps that stay etched in our minds. Be it ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyya’, ‘Lat Lag gayee’, ‘Sooraj dooba hai yaaro’, the actress has upped the grace level of the songs by her signature steps.

The ‘Dishoom’ star is yet again winning hearts of the audience with the latest track ‘Disco Disco’ from ‘A Gentleman’, which encompasses all ingredients from her previous hits. ‘Disco Disco’ is a perfect party number with brilliantly choreographed dance, hook steps that are bound to stay in our minds and she looks drop dead gorgeous in the song.

The actress could be setting the stage on her fire with her sizzling moves added to her smoking hot looks.

The movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.