Jammu and Kashmir: 20 arrested in DSP Ayub Pandith lynching case

Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muneer Khan on Monday divulged details about the horrific lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayub Pandith, which took place on June 22, informing that 20 accused have been arrested till date and assuring that more arrests are to be made.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said, “There was a gruesome incident that took place on June 22 where our Security Wing of Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy SP Ayub Pandit was lynched near Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. It was a serious incident and first of its kind that has happened in the valley. The police found that four miscreants, including terrorist Sajid Ahmad Gilkar, played a major role in instigating the mob against Pandith. Investigation is on expeditiously and effectively and 20 accused have been arrested till date, more arrests will be made soon”.

Explaining more about the investigation which is on in this matter, Khan stated that an iron rod which was used on Pandit was found including his identity card and pistol.

“Initially only after getting the clues we arrested three main accused who were involved. After our custodial probe they led us to more accused people who were also involved,” said Khan.

Speaking on the investigation which is underway and about progress in the matter, Khan also said the probe is absolutely in the right direction and will be resolved soon.

“While being lynched the DSP had fought in self-defence and had also fired three bullets to miscreants below the waist line. The investigation is still on absolutely in the right manner. Some more accused are to be arrested and will be brought out in the due course of time. We are hopeful; to complete the investigation soon,” the Inspector General of Police said.

Finally hailing the hard work of the Srinagar police and team, Khan congratulated the probe carried out by them.

“A special investigating team under the command of SP Nath was constituted. I take the opportunity to congratulate Srinagar Police the way they have carried out this probe in a very professional manner and so far they have brought this investigation into a logical issue,” Khan added.

On July 12, one of the militants involved in killing of Pandith killed in Redbug area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The information about the killing of the militant was tweeted by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Pandith died after a brutal mob attack outside the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar last month.

The deceased was allegedly making a video of stone pelting by locals, and objecting to this, the violent mob attacked him. Ayub opened fire through his service pistol in his own defence after the situation became out of control.