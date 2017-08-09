Katrina Kaif finally finds someone who talks more than her

Katrina Kaif, who is busy in shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, always keeps on sharing things from the sets to keep her fans updated.

Now, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and a little co-star on her social networking handle.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the movie, Katrina wrote, “I’ve finally met someone who actually talks more than me ……. much more ….. my mbkd co-star’s grown up #tigerzindahai #abudhabi.”

Apparently, the child actor had worked with Katrina in her 2011 movie ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ which also starred Salman and Katrina.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.