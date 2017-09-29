Elphinstone stampede: At least 22 dead on foot overbridge in Mumbai

At least 21 people were killed and several injured in a rush hour stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai this morning, police said.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the FOB was heavily crowded, a police official said.

Police at least 21 people have been killed in a stampede at a railway station in the west-coast Indian city of Mumbai.

City police officer Rajaram Patel says another 20 people were injured when panicked pedestrians pushed forward to the end of an overcrowded bridge, with some people falling underfoot and being trampled.

11:45 a.m.

Police say a stampede at a Mumbai local train station has seriously injured at least 20 people amid heavy rains in the morning rush hours.

Police said the stampede was triggered by a rumor that a pedestrian overpass collapsed after concrete chunks fell. Chaos prevailed as people surged forward to leave the bridge.

Paramedics have taken the injured to a hospital, the police control room said.

Fifteen people were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said.

Those injured were taken to various hospitals, he said.

Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

12:50 p.m.

#NDRF team reaches the site of #MumbaiStampede; 22 people have lost their lives so far. 27 injured #Elphinstone pic.twitter.com/9bE1os6wa6 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.

