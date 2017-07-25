Mumbai: Over 30 feared trapped after building collapses in Ghatkopar

Over 30 people are feared trapped under the rubble of the fourth-floor residential building, which collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

Nine people have been rescued so far, and efforts are underway to rescue the others. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place at L. B. S. Marg, near Shreyas cinema, Damodar Park, Ghatkopar.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. A rescue van along with 108 Ambulance also rushed to the spot.

State Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, senior officials of the BMC and others have rushed to the site to supervise rescue and relief operations.

UPDATES:

#Visual Mumbai: 3 people dead, more than 30 feared trapped in residential building collapse in Ghatkopar; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/ESIdaGk1cx — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

#Visuals: Ghatkopar (Mumbai) building collapse – 9 people rescued, more than 30 still feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/TWatJ1yuNu — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

Hospital has confirmed that three people have died till now: Prakash Mehta, Maharashtra Housing Minister on Ghatkopar building collapse pic.twitter.com/3nz7B4c3rN — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.