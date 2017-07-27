Nitish Kumar’s DNA is really uncertain

Once upon Prime Minister Modi rightly questioned Nitish Kumar’s DNA. He is an opportunist and greedy politician. Modi’s tweet against “bhrashtachar” and congratulations to Nitish Kumar for the same is old-fashioned. This is the same Modi and his supporters, who ripped Nitish apart during 2014 elections; they termed Bihar as jungle raj. Today all is fine when they joined hands together. Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time with the support of BJP, 14 hours after he resigned from that position, ending his two-year-old alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. He is back with the BJP, whose Sushil Modi was also sworn in; he gets his old post of Deputy Chief Minister back.

This was well-orchestrated move as Nitish announced his resignation during the prime time with highest viewers. Prime minister tweets within few minutes, and normally he takes months to tweet about gau rakshaks and vigilantes or any such issues. Moreover Modiji is only one such PM who has congratulated a state CM for resigning. Whatever incident has happened was a pre-planned move as it didn’t happen overnight.

Where are the morality, ethics and personal integrity of Nitish kumar? Didn’t he know that Lalu was accused of corruption even before joining the Mahagathbandhan? Overnight all the respectable thoughts about Nitish got vanished. If he is really concerned about corruption and integrity he shouldn’t have formed government with BJP. Instead he should have gone for fresh elections projecting his honesty and integrity. But as things are unfolding it becomes obvious that it is yet another attempt by BJP to capture power. Immorality cannot be considered less harmful and disgraceful than corruption.

Nitish Kumar has shown the meanest moral character forming alliance with BJP to remain in power. RJD and JD (U) jointly fought and defeated NDA in the last Assembly election in Bihar though Prime Minister had campaigned extensively but failed to make it to power. How does he explain his honeymoon now with the same opponent? Nitish is over ambitious politician, this is not the first time he betrayed his alliance or supporters. When Nitish Kumar left Lalu Prasad in 1994 to form Samata Party, a sizeable number of the then Janata Dal supporters went over with him. When he contested the 1995 Assembly election after having an alliance with the CPI(ML)––which contested an election for the first time after coming over ground––there was not even a whisper. A year later when he took a complete right turn and jumped on the BJP bandwagon, there was some protest. A few leaders, for example Syed Shahabuddin, left his party. Yet many others argued that it was Nitish’s political compulsion as otherwise he would have been politically finished.

The BJP got a backward caste leader in post-Mandal Bihar. He got more importance than he deserved. But on June 12, 2010, he cancelled the dinner of the BJP top brass in Patna and a week later returned Rs 5 crore donated by the Gujarat government for Kosi flood relief work in 2008. The Saffron party leaders were extremely upset. Yet, they were forced to accept the humiliation, as the Assembly election was only four months away. But when three and a half years later, Nitish suddenly sacked all the BJP ministers for no rhyme or reason, many of his ardent supporters started hating him. There was no charge of corruption or misgovernance against any of the BJP ministers; and yet all of them were sent packing. In return, they used the choicest abuses against him some of which have never been used even against Lalu. He was dubbed as an opportunist and a traitor. A day after the May 2014 electoral rout, he took moral responsibility and quit as CM and made Jitan Ram Manjhi, his hand-picked man, the Chief Minister.

Nitish wanted to run the government by proxy, which Manjhi did not like. During those days Manjhi was forced to quit and Nitish once again became the CM in the last week of the election in February 2015. Those days, Manjhi directly accused Nitish Kumar of supporting corrupt contractors who, according to him, were looting the state. He highlighted some of the serious scams within the state government.

After splitting from BJP, Nitish went on to sit on the lap of Lalu. He identified that Lalu was still a mass leader but, as a convicted politician, could not be the CM himself. The RJD chief was anxious for political renewal and he got an opportunity. So, RJD and JD(U) suddenly cobbled an alliance with the Congress and swept the election winning 178 out of 243 seats. In a way, Lalu helped Nitish to avoid downfall. The same Nitish who retained power sitting on Lalu’s laps is now summoning? This is a big eye opener for some voters who were afraid of someone will tear the secular fabric.

Now coming back to Modi’s personal corruption in the Sahara diaries and the Aditya Birlas case, and his not willing to be scrutinized, speaks volumes about his stand on Corruption. Nitish Kumar is an opportunist; his partnership with Lalu might have diminished his returns on the underhand money deals Politicians of this country are traitors. These are the ways of the so-called clean Politicians.

Bihar’s mandate was clearly against BJP and now it is the ruling party. BJP will be devastated in 2019; it is just a matter of 2 years or so. Nitish isn’t interested in development but is only concerned about retaining the CM’s post. He has betrayed the people’s mandate. Lalu may or may not be corrupt but he has to explain it only to the Court of law and no one else. Moreover, Tejaswi might be a criminal, cheater whatever but that will be decided by the court, you cant change governments based on FIRs. We have a PM who aims at making a state politically unstable to secure a minority government. It’s a very sad day for the democracy.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected] )