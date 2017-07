NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the demise of party’s Kerala unit chief Uzhavoor Vijayan.

Vijayan passed away this morning at a private hospital in Kochi, a hospital spokesman had said.

He was 60 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Saddened by the demise of Uzhavoor Vijayan, President, Kerala NCP. It is an irrevocable loss to the party,” tweeted Pawar.