After Ranbir, papa Rishi Kapoor blames Anurag Basu for Jagga Jasoos’ failure

Jagga Jasoos tanked box-office and there is no one definite reason to be blamed for that. The movie has been delayed more than twice for the releases in last couple of years, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up before the film was completed and the rest of shoot was difficult to be scheduled, Music was not up to the mark, and many others which we might not even know. But recently Ranbir commented that he didn’t like the working style of Director Anurag basu and producing this film was a big mistake on his part but yesterday Rishi Kapoor in an interview with a leading daily in Mumbai took all his anger out and said, “Neetu and I saw the film on Thursday, only a day ahead of the release. Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (here, Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions, and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb. I didn’t hate or love the film. I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta Kapoor when she threw him out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on Kites (2010). He’s such an irresponsible director that he doesn’t complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed.”

Jagga Jasoos has delayed its release time in Singapore and UAE again as the prints didn’t reach in the given time. Whatever the reason was, the film didn’t work out and it’s better to work harder and smarter the next time rather than pointing fingers at each other.