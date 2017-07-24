Ranveer Singh’s tranformation has gone way too far this time!

Ranveer Singh has never shied away from his quirkiness, and has an amazing way of carrying it. Time and again he has experimented with his looks and himself and wins it more so than failing at it. He has also been laughed at sometimes because of his outrageous fashion sense and weird comments. But this time he didn’t just amaze us, he even surprised us because we actually couldn’t even recognize him.

Ranveer Singh recently posted a slo-mo video of a pot-bellied, half bald man climbing down the stairs on Instagram and everything was cool unless we realised it was him. He captioned the video saying, “Adonis DNA” and for those who don’t know, the word ‘Adonis’ is a greek word which means ‘Handsome young man’; Well, he sure has a DNA of a Handsome young man.