Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to share screen again?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoorn Khan are one of the cutest couple in B-Town right now and Taimur has made them a perfect family too. But it’s time we see bebo and Saif on screen chemistry now. The last time we saw this couple together was in Agent Vinod and Kareena made a small cameo in Happy Ending too. But as per an insider, Saifeena has got their first commercial together after their marriage.

Kareena in fact has never been away from Bollywood, be it after her marriage or during her pregnancy. She has been the face of lot of brands after she announced her pregnancy. Kareena has proved that actresses are not mere body show, they matter. Actresses were supposed to have a very short career life span and once they get married or have a kid, that’s all for them; but Kareena proved otherwise and we certainly hope this continues.

We’ve already seen their chemistry on screen in Tashan and Kurbaan and it was indeed mind blowing but now that they’re married it will be interesting to see how good they pull their chemistry off. Saif right now is busy with Kaalakandi and his upcoming Netflix web-series while Kareena is busy with Veerey di wedding.