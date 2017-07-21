Suspected LeT operative sent to 7-day ATS remand by court

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammed Saleem was sent to a seven-day custody by a court here after he was produced before it by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Saleem was brought last night on transit remand from Mumbai, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2008 terror attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested at the Mumbai airport on July 17, shortly after his arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Mohammed Saleem was produced in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (customs), which sent him to a seven-day remand,” Aseem Arun, Inspector General (IG), ATS said in a statement here.

Saleem Mukim Khan alias Abu Amaar alias Arif, a resident of Hathgaon in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was brought here last night from Mumbai for further interrogation, he added.

The statement said Saleem was being quizzed as to how many times he got Indian passports made against his name, how many days he spent getting trained in terror activities in Muzaffarabad (in PoK) and who were his co-trainees.

The ATS would also question him on his involvement in terror incidents, why did he go to Saudi Arabia and what were his activities there, the IG said.

He added that Saleem would also be quizzed on his links with terrorists both in India and abroad and what was his exact role in the terror incidents.

His connections with other terror outfits would also be looked into, said the IG.

Saleem was also allegedly a financier of suspected ISI agent Aftab Ali, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Faizabad in May.

He was nabbed in a joint operation by the anti-terrorist squads of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police.

Saleem, against whom a lookout notice was issued, was stopped at an immigration counter at the Mumbai airport in the intervening night of July 16 and 17 and taken into custody.

Eight persons, including CRPF jawans, were killed in the terror attack on the Rampur camp of the paramilitary force on January 1, 2008.

A case was registered in connection with the attack under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Explosives Act and the Foreigner Registration Act.

An initial inquiry by the Maharashtra ATS indicated that Saleem was associated with Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT.