Swara Bhasker asks UP health minister to resign over infants death

Actor Swara Bhasker demanded UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singhs resignation in the wake of 30 infants death at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.

District Magistrate of Gorakhpur, Rajeev Rautela, had said that at least 30 children had died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Swara expressed deep anguish over the death of the children.

“UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh Please RESIGN,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said, “Gorakhpur Children Tragedy Indefensible!!!”

This comes after Swara had launched an online campaign last month against mob lynching, demanding a ban on cow vigilante groups.