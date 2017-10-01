Women activists seek ban on Female Genital Mutilation

After the Supreme Court declared triple talaq as unconstitutional, women activists have come forward to demand a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) or khatna. Young girls belonging to Bohra community have to undergo severe pain when they are subjected to genital cutting. Earlier it was considered as a taboo to discuss about genital mutilation but now women are coming forward to raise their voice against this practice. Many women activists have started an online petition to press for their demand for a ban on genital mutilation.

A group named ‘Speak out on FGM’ had started a campaign on Change.org urging the government to bring a legislation to ban genital mutilation. Many women have come forward to support the campaign. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has already started consulting various NGOs seeking their views about the abolition of female genital mutilation.

Even the National Commission for Women has supported the demand for a law to end the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in India. Advocate Sunita Tiwari had filed a petition with the Supreme Court for banning khatna in the country. The apex court then had sent a notice to the centre asking it to impose a complete ban on female genital mutilation and to declare it as a cognizable, non-compoundable and non-bailable offence. The United Nations has declared female genital mutilation as violation of human rights and wants to impose pressure on Indian government to ban this practice. According to a study carried out by Sahiyo in 2015 nearly 80 per cent of women from the Dawoodi Bohra communitys in India had faced genital mutilation.