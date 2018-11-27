A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Wadala area after an oil tanker burst into flames after crashing underneath the city’s overhead monorail line, resulting in the death of the tanker driver.

The incident took place last night around 10:47 pm at the Bhakti Park area.

After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

“The tanker was filled with methanol and when we reached the spot it had toppled and was on fire. The driver of the tanker was charred to death. The situation is under control now,” fire service officer AH Sawant told reporters.