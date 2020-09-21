At least ten people were killed and around 25 were feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai on Monday.

According to the latest report, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rescued around 31 people from the rubble of the building in Patel Compound area. Also, the NDRF rescued a four-year-old boy from under the debris at the site of building collapse. The building collapse incident took place around 3:40 am.

The building located at Narpoli’s Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. NDRF DG S N Pradhan said the teams were using a canine squad to search persons trapped in the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in the collapse.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” tweeted Modi.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

The portion of the building collapsed and many occupants were trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, he said.